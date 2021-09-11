COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Gwinnett Stripers were held to three hits by five Columbus pitchers in a 3-0 loss to the Clippers on Saturday night at Huntington Park.
Gwinnett’s seventh shutout loss of the year snapped a four-game winning streak.
All three Columbus runs came in the bottom of the third inning off starter Connor Johnstone (L, 3-7). Steven Kwan blasted a two-run home run (3) to right field and Oscar Gonzalez followed with a solo shot (14) to left field.
Drew Waters ended the Clippers’ no-hit bid with a single in the sixth, his only hit in a 1-for-3 game. Cristian Pache went 1-for-4 and Johan Camargo went 1-for-3. After four innings from Johnstone, Jay Flaa pitched three scoreless, hitless innings and Chasen Bradford tossed a scoreless eighth. For Columbus, pitchers Robert Broom, JC Mejia, Matt Koch (W, 4-2), Cam Hill and Kevin Herget (S, 1) combined on the three-hit shutout.
The Stripers (65-48) were shut out for the first time since falling 3-0 at Nashville on August 27, and are now 8-7 in shutout decisions this year. Following the loss, Gwinnett is 42-16 since July 8, including 22-7 on the road.
Gwinnett and Columbus play again Sunday 4:05 p.m. at Huntington Park. LHP Kyle Muller (4-2, 3.08 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. LHP Kirk McCarty (7-5, 4.96 ERA) for the Clippers.
