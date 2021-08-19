LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Kyle Wright earned his fifth Triple-A win and added two hits in the Gwinnett Stripers’ 8-1 victory over the Louisville Bats at Louisville Slugger Field on Thursday night.
The Stripers (53-40) took a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning on a sacrifice fly by Orlando Arcia off Bo Takahashi (L, 3-7) scoring Wright. Gwinnett continued to add to the lead, capped off by a Johan Camargo solo home run (12) in the ninth for an 8-1 advantage.
Wright (5-4) held the Bats to one run while striking out five over seven innings. He also finished 2-for-2 with a triple and run scored. Drew Waters hit an RBI single and sacrifice fly to finish 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Rehabbing Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario also tallied two RBIs. Yolmer Sanchez led the Stripers with three runs scored, going 2-for-4 with two singles. Tanner Roark tossed two scoreless innings to finish off the Bats.
Wright’s two-hit night was the first multi-hit game of his professional career. The Stripers are 30-8 over their last 38 games since July 8, the best record in Triple-A baseball in that span. Roark has not allowed a run over his last four appearances (6 2/3 IP) for the Stripers.
Gwinnett plays again Friday at Louisville at 7 p.m. at Louisville Slugger Field. RHP Bryce Elder (Triple-A debut) will start for the Stripers vs. RHP Riley O’Brien (6-5, 4.40 ERA) for the Bats.
