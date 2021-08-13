LAWRENCEVILLE — Ryan Goins’ two-run home run in the eighth inning proved to be the difference as the Gwinnett Stripers held on to beat the Durham Bulls 6-4 Friday night at Coolray Field.
After trailing the division-leading Bulls (55-32) by as many as 15 games on July 14, the Stripers (50-38) are now just 5 1/2 games back from Durham. Gwinnett’s seven-game winning streak is their longest since a club-record eight-game streak from May 10-18, 2019.
The Stripers never trailed after the third inning as Travis Demeritte’s RBI single off Brent Honeywell Jr. (L, 1-2) made it 4-3. Gwinnett added a couple of needed insurance runs with Goins’ blast over the right field fence in the eighth, as Durham got a run back on Nathan Lukes’ sacrifice fly in the ninth inning.
Johan Camargo led the Stripers in hitting, going 3-for-4 with a triple, two singles and three runs scored. Camargo’s three-hit night extends his on-base streak to 19 games. He is batting .352 (25-for-71) with four doubles, two triples, two homers, 14 RBIs, and 14 runs in that span.
Goins finished 2-for-4 with the home run, single and two runs scored.
Kyle Wright (W, 4-4) pitched five innings in the start, allowing three runs (two earned), six hits and one walk while striking out five. Victor Arano (S, 2) worked out of his own jam in ninth, striking out Kevin Padlo with the tying runs aboard for the save.
Gwinnett and Durham face off again Saturday at 6:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. The first 1,500 fans will receive a one-of-a-kind bobblehead of former Stripers pitcher and 2019 National League All-Star Mike Soroka. RHP Jasseel De La Cruz (1-2, 6.09 ERA) will start for the Stripers while the Bulls haven't announced a starter.
