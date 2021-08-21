LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Travis Demeritte and Travis Snider each launched three-run home runs, and Eddie Rosario added two doubles and two RBIs as the Gwinnett Stripers routed the Louisville Bats 10-4 on Saturday night at Louisville Slugger Field.
The Stripers (55-40) have won eight straight games against Louisville (37-57) this year, including the first five games of this series.
In addition to their five-game winning streak on the road trip, the Stripers have won eight consecutive road games dating back to July 30 at Memphis. Gwinnett’s 32-8 record since July 8 is the best in all of Minor League Baseball.
Demeritte’s three-run blast (15) off Bats starter Reiver Sanmartin (L, 4-2) gave the Stripers a 4-1 lead in the fourth. Rosario’s two-run double made it 6-1 in the fifth, and Snider’s pinch-hit three-run clout (4) raised the advantage to 10-4 in the eighth.
Demeritte went a perfect 4-for-4 with the homer and a game-high four RBIs. Rosario went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs, and Sean Kazmar Jr. added three singles in a 3-for-4 effort. Jose Rodriguez (W, 4-3) earned his first road victory with Gwinnett, pitching six innings with four runs on six hits, two walks and three strikeouts. For Louisville, Max Schrock went 2-for-4 with a double, homer (6) and four RBIs.
Snider recorded the Stripers’ fourth pinch-hit homer of the season, and the first since July 7 vs. Nashville (Phillip Ervin).
Gwinnett plays Sunday at Louisville at 1 p.m. at Louisville Slugger Field. RHP Tanner Roark (4-1, 2.52 ERA) for the Stripers vs. LHP Nick Lodolo (0-1, 6.35 ERA) for the Bats.
