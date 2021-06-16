LAWRENCEVILLE – Phillip Ervin, Jason Kipnis and Yolmer Sánchez each launched home runs as the Gwinnett Stripers beat the Nashville Sounds 9-3 on Wednesday night at Coolray Field.
Kipnis blasted a two-run homer (2) off Thomas Jankins (L, 0-3) onto The Bank in right field to give Gwinnett a 4-2 lead in the fifth inning. The Stripers (20-18) added four more runs in the eighth to secure a six-run victory over the Sounds (24-13).
Ervin hit a solo home run (3) in the second inning that gave the Stripers a 2-1 lead. Sánchez cranked a three-run blast (1) in the eighth inning to cap off a four-run frame. Johan Camargo finished 2-for-4 with a double, triple, RBI and run scored.
The Stripers are now 12-6 in games decided by three-or-more runs. Gwinnett is also 16-10 in games with at least one homer. Camargo has had multiple hits in four of his last five games, batting .476 (10-for-21) with two doubles, a triple and a home run in that span.
Gwinnett hosts Nashville again Thursday at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. RHP Kyle Wright (1-2, 4.05 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. RHP Bowden Francis (2-1, 2.12 ERA) for the Sounds.
