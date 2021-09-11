COLUMBUS, Ohio – Drew Waters, Jason Kipnis and Travis Demeritte combined to hit three home runs and drive in six as the Gwinnett Stripers (65-47) defeated the Columbus Clippers 6-3 on Friday night at Huntington Park.
Gwinnett (65-47) has won the first four games against Columbus to clinch their 11th series victory of the year.
Waters tied the game with an opposite-field solo shot (9) to left in the fourth, and it was Kipnis’ two-run clout (9) halfway up the video board in right-center that gave Gwinnett its first lead at 3-1 in the sixth. Demeritte lifted a three-run homer (19) just over the yellow line in left to widen the lead to 6-2 in the eighth.
In addition to a 2-for-5 effort at the plate, Waters delivered a game-ending outfield assist in the ninth as he threw out Oscar Gonzalez at third base following an RBI single by Richie Palacios. Kipnis and Demeritte each went 2-for-3, with Kipnis driving in two and Demeritte plating three. Jose Rodriguez (W, 6-3) held Columbus to one run on four hits over five innings and struck out four.
Waters’ fourth-inning homer was his first since July 24 vs. Norfolk. Kipnis is batting .556 (10-for-18) with three homers and seven RBIs in eight games in September. Rodriguez is 5-0 with a 1.34 ERA (5 ER in 33.2 IP) in his last six starts. Gwinnett is now 42-15 since July 8, including 22-6 on the road in that stretch.
Gwinnett and Columbus play again Saturday at 7:05 p.m. at Huntington Park. RHP Connor Johnstone (3-6, 5.03 ERA) will for the Stripers, while the Clippers haven't announced a starter.
