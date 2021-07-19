In an announcement made Monday by Minor League Baseball, Gwinnett Stripers catcher William Contreras has been named the Triple-A East Player of the Week for July 12-18.
Contreras batted .462 (12-for-26) with three doubles, three home runs, seven runs, and 12 RBIs in six games during the week. He tallied three multi-RBI games in Gwinnett’s six-game road sweep of the Charlotte Knights, including a career-high-tying five-RBI effort in the Stripers’ come-from-behind 13-12 victory on July 18.
From July 12-18, Contreras ranked among the Triple-A East top 10 in extra-base hits (T-1st, 6), total bases (2nd, 24), RBIs (T-2nd, 12), hits (T-3rd, 12), doubles (T-3rd, 3), homers (T-4th, 3), runs (T-6th, 7), OPS (7th, 1.440), slugging percentage (8th, .923) and batting (10th, .462).
The 23-year-old from Puerto Cabello, Venezuela is batting .429 (15-for-35) with five doubles, three homers, nine runs, 13 RBIs, and a 1.316 OPS in nine games with Gwinnett since joining the club on July 7. Contreras has also played 44 games with the Atlanta Braves this season, batting .204 (29-for-142) with three doubles, one triple, seven homers, 16 runs, and 21 RBIs.
It is the first career Player of the Week award for Contreras at any level of professional baseball. He is the second Stripers player to win a Triple-A East weekly award this year, joining pitcher Bryse Wilson (Triple-A East Pitcher of the Week for June 28-July 4).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.