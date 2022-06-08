JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Kyle Muller struck out nine batters and allowed just one unearned run over six innings, but the Gwinnett Stripers struggled to back him with offense in a 2-1 loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Wednesday night at 121 Financial Ballpark.
Gwinnett (28-28) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning against Daniel Castano as Kramer Robertson led off with a double and scored on a double play groundout by Phil Gosselin. Jacksonville (29-27) tied the game against Muller in the fourth on Lorenzo Quintana's RBI single. The 1-1 tie held until the seventh, when Bryson Brigman tripled off Nick Vincent (L, 1-5) and scored on a throwing error by shortstop Braden Shewmake.
Muller scattered six hits and three walks over six innings in his second consecutive quality start. Castano (W, 3-0) held Gwinnett to one run on five hits over seven innings and struck out five for the Jumbo Shrimp. George Soriano (S,1) pitched two scoreless innings to finish the game. Robertson had the Stripers' lone extra-base hit, going 1-for-4 with a double and run scored.
Muller is the first Stripers pitcher to record consecutive quality starts this year, having also fanned eight over seven one-run innings in his previous start on June 2 vs. Louisville. Gwinnett is now 10-9 in one-run games and 2-6 in Jacksonville this season.
Gwinnett and Jacksonville play again Thursday at 7:05 p.m. at 121 Financial Ballpark. Right-handed pitcher Nolan Kingham (1-0, 3.00 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. lefty Matthew Kent (2-4, 6.04 ERA) for the Jumbo Shrimp.
