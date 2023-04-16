LAWRENCEVILLE — Dylan Dodd delivered a gem on Sunday, striking out eight and shutting out Memphis over 5 2/3 innings of work.
But after his exit with a 2-0 lead, the Redbirds (10-5) pounced on the Gwinnett bullpen for three home runs and seven runs in a 7-4 victory over the Stripers (2-12) at Coolray Field. Memphis swept the six-game series, sending the Stripers to their 10th straight loss.
Hoy Park pulled a two-out single through the right side to score Forrest Wall and Luke Waddell in the first inning to give the Stripers a 2-0 lead. The score would hold until Juniel Querecuto (1) blasted a three-run home run off Connor Johnstone (L, 0-1) as part of a six-run Memphis seventh inning. Down 6-2 in the seventh with the bases loaded, Joshua Fuentes dumped a single to left field to score Charlie Culberson. Park would later score as the Stripers trimmed the deficit to 6-4. Memphis added one more in the eighth for a 7-4 lead and JoJo Romero (S, 2) struck out four of the five batters he faced to finish off the win.
Dodd finished one out away from the Stripers’ third quality start of the series (5.2 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 8 SO). Park (2-for-3, 2 RBIs) recorded his first multi-RBI game as a Striper and raised his season batting average to .310. Querecuto of the Redbirds (2-for-5, double, homer, 4 RBIs) finished his scorching-hot series with 11 RBIs. Paul DeJong (1) and Luken Baker (4) also homered for Memphis.
The sweep by Memphis marks the second time a Gwinnett club has been swept in a six-game series. The previous time was May 18-23, 2021 at Nashville. The Stripers are now 3-for-28 with runners in scoring position over their past two games. Dodd’s scoreless outing was the first for a Stripers’ starting pitcher in 2023.
Gwinnett's next game is Tuesday at Omaha at 7:35 p.m.
