LAWRENCEVILLE — Dylan Dodd delivered a gem on Sunday, striking out eight and shutting out Memphis over 5 2/3 innings of work.

But after his exit with a 2-0 lead, the Redbirds (10-5) pounced on the Gwinnett bullpen for three home runs and seven runs in a 7-4 victory over the Stripers (2-12) at Coolray Field. Memphis swept the six-game series, sending the Stripers to their 10th straight loss.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.