LAWRENCEVILLE — Looking to take a step further towards clinching a Governors Cup Playoff berth and the International League South Division title, the Gwinnett Stripers were stopped in their tracks by the last-place Norfolk Tides on Monday.
The visiting Tides made the most of 16 hits, with Rylan Bannon driving in five runs off his three hits, while Dwight Smith Jr. plated four RBIs off his two hits as Norfolk rolled to a 17-7 victory before 1,455 fans at Coolray Field.
The Stripers (76-56) actually outhit the Tides (56-76) with 16 hits of their own, including three from Johan Camargo, who also drove in three runs with a home run and a double, and two each from Alex Jackson, including a home run and double and three RBIs, Drew Waters, Austin Riley, Cristian Pache, Pedro Florimon and Andres Blanco, with the latter two each driving in a pair of runs.
But it wasn’t enough, although the Stripers got a break with Charlotte’s 7-3 loss at home to Durham, which kept their lead in the International League South Division at 2 1/2 games and reduced their magic number to clinch the division title to just five.
The game got away from the Stripers and starter Touki Toussaint (1-5) in the top of the second.
The 23-year-old right-hander retired the first hitter of the inning, but the next nine hitters reached base, including an RBI single by Zach Vincej that put Norfolk in front 1-0, plus and two-run, ground-rule double by Bannon and two-run singles by Smith and Jose Rondon.
When it was over, 12 hitters came to the plate and seven came around to score and the Tides had a commanding 7-0 lead they would never relinquish.
The Stripers tried to answer with Jackson launching a two-run homer over the batters eye in straightaway center in the bottom of the second, his 26th of the season, and Florimon and Blanco each driving home a run with singles in the third to pull the Stripers to within 9-4.
Gwinnett got as close as 10-6 on Flormion’s single in the bottom of the sixth, Norfolk put the game away with four runs in the top of the seventh on a two-run single by Bannon and a two-run homer by Smith, and three more in the eighth on Engelb Vielma’s bases-loaded triple to push the lead to an insurmountable 17-7.
That made a winner out of David Hess (3-2), who scattered seven this and three runs with four strikeouts in five innings out of the Tides bullpen.
• Fishing lines: Riley rejoined the Stripers for the first time since May 15 as part of an assignment from the Atlanta Braves to rehab a knee injury. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound third baseman/outfielder went 2-for-5 on the evening. ...
Team home run and RBI leader Adam Duvall is also scheduled to rejoin the club Tuesday after being optioned to the club from Atlanta earlier Monday. …
For the second time this season, and in his 16-year professional career, Sean Kazmar Jr. got a chance to pitch to keep the Stripers’ bullpen from being taxed on a busy night.
And for the second time In many outings, the veteran infielder threw a scoreless inning, pitching around Austin Hays’ infield single by inducing an inning-ending 5-4-3 double play off the bat of Rondon to end the top of the ninth.