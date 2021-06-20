The Gwinnett Stripers must deal with a red-hot Gwinnett native this week.
Wesleyan grad Jahmai Jones is off to a great start this season with the Norfolk Tides, the Baltimore Orioles’ Triple-A affiliate. Gwinnett plays at Norfolk in a six-game series from Tuesday to Sunday.
Jones, 23, is hitting .348 with four home runs and 18 RBIs this season, his first with the Orioles’ organization. Baltimore acquired Jones, a 2015 second-round pick, from the Los Angeles Angels back in February.
Jones went 10-for-23 (.435) with a home run and four RBIs last week in a series against Durham. He is hitting .385 with two home runs and 11 RBIs in June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.