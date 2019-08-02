LAWRENCEVILLE — If any one game could sum up the Gwinnett Stripers’ 2019 season thus far, it might be Friday night’s opener of a weekend series with the Charlotte Knights.
The Stripers pounded out 18 hits — 10 of the extra-base variety, including five home runs — to give Bryse Wilson and two relievers more than enough run support in a 17-4 rout of the Knights before 3,311 fans at Coolray Field.
Ryan LaMarre and Jack Lopez each finished 4-for-5 on the night, while LaMarre, Rafael Ortega, Andres Blanco, Pedro Florimon and newcomer John Ryan Murphy all went deep, with Blanco’s homer being a grand slam as the Stripers (66-45) posted a season-high 17 runs.
Combined with another strong start for Wilson (7-7), the offensive outburst was enough for the Stripers to extend their lead over Durham in the International League South Division to 3 1/2 games.
And it came just one night after a frustrating night as they were shut out for just the fifth time all season by Norfolk’s Chandler Shepherd and Tanner Scott on only four hits.
“After (Thursday) night, we felt kind of renewed,” said Lopez, who had a double among his hits and drove in a pair of runs on the evening. “And we were able to come through for our pitchers. Bryse went out and did his thing again. His last two outings have been unbelievable. It’s kind of fun to watch him pitch. … And then Ryan started off the game great for us.”
Indeed, Wilson was strong all night, scattering five hits, one earned run and two walks with five strikeouts over six innings to lower his season ERA to 3.83
And even through his scoreless streak came to an end 16 1/3 after an unearned run in the top of the third, the 21-year-old right-hander got the evening off on a good note by inducing a 4-6-3 double play off the bat of former Georgia Tech standout Daniel Palka to get through the top of the first unscathed.
Given that opening, LaMarre and the Gwinnett offense pounced on it with a bang in the bottom of the inning.
The veteran outfielder jumped on an outside offering from Chicago White Sox pitcher Kelvin Herrera, down in Charlotte on an injury rehab assignment, and lined it just out of the reach of a leaping Luis Robert in right-center for a leadoff solo homer and a 1-0 lead, and the Stripers were off and running.
“You just try to get a good pitch to hit and put a good swing on it,” said LaMarre, who also had two doubles and a single to go with his homer. “It’s a good feeling any time … you can kind of jump start the offense with one swing.”
The Stripers had plenty more good swings in the inning, with Sean Kazmar Jr. following with a single to left and Ortega launching a majestic two-run homer into the Charlotte bullpen in right for a quick 3-0 lead.
Florimon added an RBI single later in the inning, and when the smoke cleared, the Stripers had five hits as eight men came to the plate for a 4-0 lead.
Even after Charlotte one of those runs back in the third, Wilson limited the damage by getting Nick Madrigal to hit the ball on the ground with runners on the corners and nobody, and then hustled to first to complete a slick 3-6-1 double play that eventually got him out of the inning the the Gwinnett lead still at a comfortable 4-1.
The Stripers rewarded him with another outburst in the bottom of the inning, with Ortega and Alex Jackson leading off with back-to-back doubles to get that run right back and make the lead 5-1.
But they were just getting started, as two more hits in the inning, including an RBI single from Lopez and Murphy’s first homer since joining the Stripers after being acquired by the Atlanta Braves’ organization on a deadline-day deal — a two-run shot just to the right of center field — and the bulge ballooned to 8-1.
The Stripers then plated three more runs in the fourth, four more in the fifth on Blanco’s grand slam and two more in the sixth on a Florimon solo shot and Kazmar’s RBI single to extend their lead to a very comfortable 17-2.
Robert provided a little pop for Charlotte with his long two-run homer off Jeremy Walker in the seventh, but it was far too little, too late, as Walker recovered to retire the final five batters he faced in the seventh and eighth, and Chad Sobotka set down the Knights in order in the ninth to close out the win on a night when six different Gwinnett players had multiple hits and the first eight hitters in the order each drove in at least one run.
The series continues Saturday night at 6:05 p.m., with Gwinnett’s Huascar Ynoa (2-3, 4.50 ERA) and Charlotte’s Dylan Covey (0-0, 1.85 ERA) the probable starting pitchers.