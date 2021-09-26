DURHAM, N.C. – The Gwinnett Stripers could not overcome a four-run deficit after four innings, dropping a 4-3 decision to the Durham Bulls on Sunday afternoon at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
Durham (82-43) took a 1-0 lead in the third inning with Dalton Kelly’s sacrifice fly off Connor Johnstone (L, 3-8). The Bulls added three more runs in the fourth inning, two of them via wild pitches by Gwinnett relievers.
Drew Waters hit a two-run home run (11) in the sixth inning to bring Gwinnett (68-56) within two runs. Phillip Ervin smashed a solo shot (8) in the seventh inning to make it a 4-3 game.
Durham's Kenny Rosenberg (W, 4-0) tossed three scoreless innings in relief for the win. Louis Head (S, 5) retired the Stripers in order in the ninth inning for the save. Touki Toussaint, Daysbel Hernandez and Brooks Wilson combined to keep Durham off the scoreboard in innings six through eight that kept the Stripers in the contest.
Waters finished the series batting .316 (6-for-19) with two homers, three runs and three RBIs. The Stripers finish 2021 with a 5-12 record against division-rival Durham. Gwinnett also drops to 0-5 in the 10-game “Triple-A Final Stretch.”
Gwinnett returns to action Wednesday against Jacksonville, 11:05 a.m. at Coolray Field (Education Day, the Stripers will welcome area students to take in a matinee game in a fun and educational environment). RHP Bryce Elder (2-3, 2.20 ERA) will start for the Stripers while no starter has been announced for the Jumbo Shrimp.
