LAWRENCEVILLE – The Gwinnett Stripers capped off a busy Saturday night at Coolray Field with a pair of victories, rallying to win Friday’s suspended game 5-3 and another seven-inning game 5-2 over the Memphis Redbirds.
Johan Camargo hit a three-run home run and added an RBI single for a four-RBI night in the second game. Gwinnett improves to 61-46 on the season.
Trailing 2-0 entering the fifth inning of Game 1, the Stripers took their first lead with Cristian Pache’s RBI single off Ramon Santos (L, 0-1), making it 3-2. Jason Kipnis added a sacrifice fly for a 4-2 lead. Phillip Ervin belted a solo homer (7) in the seventh inning to make it 5-2.
Following an RBI single by Pache earlier in the third inning of Game 2, Camargo blasted a three-run shot (15) off Connor Thomas (L, 5-3) to give Gwinnett a sturdy 4-2 advantage.
Dylan Lee (W, 5-1) tossed three scoreless innings in relief to record the win in the first game. Jose Rodriguez (W, 5-3) did not allow an earned run over five innings to take the victory in game two. Trevor Kelley (S, 1) struck out three Redbirds over two scoreless innings to record the save in the night cap. Pache led the Stripers with two hits, going 2-for-4 with an RBI in the first game, while Camargo finished 2-for-3 with four RBIs and a run in the second game.
Camargo’s four-RBI contest was his second such game this season (the other on July 30 at Memphis). In his last 14 outings, Lee is 3-1 with a 0.00 ERA (0 ER in 17.2 IP), 22 strikeouts, 0.51 WHIP, and .119 BAA. Pache has reached base safely in seven-straight games, batting .381 (8-for-21) with two runs, three RBIs, and three walks.
Gwinnett and Memphis play again Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. RHP Connor Johnstone (3-6, 5.22 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. RHP T.J. Zeuch (2-3, 4.75 ERA) for the Redbirds.
