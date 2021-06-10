MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After Tuesday's rainout, the Gwinnett Stripers (17-15) defeated the Memphis Redbirds (12-20) in both games of a doubleheader, 5-4 and 3-1, at AutoZone Park on Wednesday night.
Gwinnett improves to 17-15 on the season, while Memphis falls to 12-20.
Alex Jackson blasted a three-run home run (5) in the fifth inning off Zack Thompson (L, 0-4) that gave the Stripers a 5-4 lead in Game 1. Gwinnett scored five unanswered runs after trailing 4-0.
In Game 2, Drew Waters blooped an RBI single that scored Terrance Gore from third to give Gwinnett a 2-1 lead in the top of the eighth. Waters scored on a Jonathan Lucroy sacrifice fly as the Stripers went on to win 3-1.
Waters finished 4-for-7 with a pair of RBIs, one recorded in each game. Bryse Wilson (W, 3-1) went five innings (7 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO) in Game 1, and Kyle Muller (ND) allowed just one run on one hit over six innings in Game 2. Jacob Webb (S, 1) and Jesse Chavez (S, 1) each recorded a save after tossing a scoreless inning in both victories, respectively.
Jackson’s home run was his fifth against the Redbirds in 2021. The Stripers recorded a save in both games of the doubleheader after notching just one save in their previous 30 games. Gwinnett is now 7-1 vs. Memphis this season.
Gwinnett plays at Memphis again Thursday at 8:10 p.m. at AutoZone Park. The Stripers haven't named a starting pitcher, while RHP Tommy Parsons (1-1, 5.40 ERA) will start for the Redbirds.
