Tarnok 7.13 [Josh Conner].jpg
JOSH_CONNER/Gwinnett Stripers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Gwinnett Stripers saw late leads slip away twice on Friday night as the Charlotte Knights notched walk-off 5-4 and 4-3 wins at Truist Field.

Freddy Tarnok tossed five scoreless innings in a no-decision in Game 1, and Taylor Motter homered and collected three RBIs between the two games for the Stripers (49-54).

