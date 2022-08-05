CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Gwinnett Stripers saw late leads slip away twice on Friday night as the Charlotte Knights notched walk-off 5-4 and 4-3 wins at Truist Field.
Freddy Tarnok tossed five scoreless innings in a no-decision in Game 1, and Taylor Motter homered and collected three RBIs between the two games for the Stripers (49-54).
In Game 1, the Stripers held a 1-0 lead through six innings on a bases-loaded walk to Preston Tucker in the third. Homers by Pat Valaika (9) and Motter (12) opened a 4-0 lead in the top of the seventh. It was not enough, however, as the Knights scored five runs to win it against Michael Tonkin (L, 3-1).
An RBI double by Mark Payton, game-tying three-run homer by Lenyn Sosa (2), double by Adam Haseley, and walk-off single by Blake Rutherford sent Charlotte to the victory.
In Game 2), an RBI single by Motter, run-scoring error off the bat of Alex Dickerson, and sacrifice fly by Valaika had the Stripers up 3-2 through five innings. In the sixth, Nick Ciuffo's RBI double off Jay Jackson tied the game at 3-3. In the seventh, Charlotte loaded the bases against Tyler Ferguson (L, 0-1) before walking off on a single by Zach Remillard.
Tarnok scattered four hits over five scoreless innings and struck out two in a no-decision in Game 1. Motter went a combined 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs. Valaika also homered and had two RBIs.
The Stripers had been 4-0 in doubleheaders prior to Friday night and are now 5-7 in games decided by walk-off. Gwinnett is 0-3 since winning 11 straight games at Truist Field.
Gwinnett and Charlotte play again Saturday at 7:04 p.m. at Truist Field. Left-hander Kyle Muller (5-5, 2.96 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. lefty Kyle Kubat (4-3, 5.10 ERA) for the Knights.
