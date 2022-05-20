LAWRENCEVILLE — Phil Gosselin and Preston Tucker drove in the tying and go-ahead runs in the eighth inning as the Gwinnett Stripers took down the Memphis Redbirds 3-2 on Friday night at Coolray Field.
The Stripers moved back to .500 with their third straight win.
Gosselin tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Hernan Perez to give Gwinnett (20-20) a 1-0 lead in the fourth, but the Redbirds scored twice off Kyle Muller to go up 2-1. Gosselin tied the game in the eighth with a broken-bat groundout scoring Delino DeShields Jr. from third, and Tucker put Gwinnett ahead for good with a single to right scoring Drew Waters.
Gosselin and Tucker each finished 1-for-4 with an RBI. DeShields (2-for-3) and Waters (1-for-4) both singled and scored in the eighth. Thomas Burrows (W, 3-1) earned the win with a scoreless top of the eighth, while Brad Brach (S, 2) tossed a scoreless ninth.
Gosselin stretched his hitting streak to eight games with his 10th career triple with the Stripers, tying him with Todd Cunningham for fourth all-time in Gwinnett history. The Stripers picked up their sixth last-at-bat victory, improving to 6-3 in such decisions this year.
Gwinnett and Memphis play again Saturday at 6:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Right-handed pitcher Touki Toussaint (1-1, 5.16 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. right-hander Aaron Brooks (0-1, 4.91 ERA) for the Redbirds.
