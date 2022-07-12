LAWRENCEVILLE — The Gwinnett Stripers once again struggled offensively, mustering just four hits in a 7-0 loss to the Durham Bulls on Tuesday night at Coolray Field.
The Stripers (41-44) have been shut out in consecutive games for the second time this season.
The Bulls (46-39) exploded for four runs off Stripers' starter Huascar Ynoa (L, 4-5) in the third. After Brandon Lowe's RBI single and Xavier Edwards' sacrifice fly, Rene Pinto lofted a two-run home run (7) down the left field line to make it 4-0. Curtis Mead added a two-run homer (3) in the fifth and RBI single in the seventh.
Mike Ford doubled twice in a 2-for-3 night for Gwinnett. Delino DeShields Jr. (1-for-4) and Chadwick Tromp (1-for-3) had the Stripers' other two hits. For Durham, Lowe led the way with a 3-for-4 performance that included two doubles and three runs scored. Mead went 2-for-5 with the homer and three RBIs. Six Bulls pitchers combined on the four-hit shutout.
The Stripers have not scored in 18 innings spanning two games, their longest drought since a team-record 29 2/3-inning scoreless streak from April 16-19. Gwinnett's record in shutout decisions is now 5-8.
Gwinnett and Durham play again Wednesday at 12:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Right-handed pitcher Freddy Tarnok (Triple-A debut) will start on the mound for the Stripers vs. TBD for the Bulls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.