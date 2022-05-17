LAWRENCEVILLE — The Gwinnett Stripers had no answer for Memphis starter Johan Oviedo on Tuesday night, falling 8-2 to the Redbirds at Coolray Field.
The Redbirds (21-16) scored runs in each of their first four innings against starter Connor Johnstone (L, 0-1) and the Stripers’ bullpen. Memphis catcher Ivan Herrera drove in runs with RBI doubles in the second and third innings as the Redbirds went up 5-0. Kramer Robertson (4) and Nolan Gorman (15) smashed back-to-back solo home runs in the fourth off Brandyn Sittinger to push the lead to 7-0.
Greyson Jenista (2-for-3) and Drew Waters (2-for-5) both doubled and Ryan Goins (1-for-3) drove in both runs for Gwinnett (17-20). For the Redbirds, Oviedo (W, 3-2) tossed seven innings, allowing one run on four hits while striking out six. Gorman (3-for-5, double, homer, RBI), Herrera (2-for-3, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs) and Conner Capel (3-for-5, 2 runs) each had multi-hit games.
After Waters doubled to lead off the bottom of the first inning, the Stripers went hitless until Preston Tucker’s single with two outs in the sixth. Goins posted his first multi-RBI game since September 8, 2021 at Columbus.
Gwinnett and Memphis play again Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Right-hander Bryce Elder (0-0, 6.55 ERA) is the projected starting pitcher for the Stripers vs. lefty Matthew Liberatore (3-3, 3.83 ERA) for the Redbirds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.