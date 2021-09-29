Stripers stop losing streak with Wednesday afternoon win

LAWRENCEVILLE – The Gwinnett Stripers ended a five-game losing streak on Wednesday at Coolray Field, taking a 6-1 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.
Travis Demeritte’s team-leading 21st home run of the season plated the decisive runs in the first inning. Demeritte launched the two-run blast (21) off Nick Neidert (L, 6-4) in the first, giving Gwinnett (69-56) a 2-0 lead.
Cristian Pache laced an RBI single in the fifth inning, while Drew Waters scored later in the frame on a wild pitch. Pache added two more RBIs on another single in the seventh inning, putting the Stripers up 6-1.
Pache finished the matinee game 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Johan Camargo totaled two hits, including a double. Starter Bryce Elder allowed one run on two hits, walked five, and struck out four over four innings. Trevor Kelley (W, 3-4) tossed a scoreless fifth inning for the win. Touki Toussaint pitched two scoreless innings in his second appearance with Gwinnett since being optioned on Sept. 26.
Atlanta Braves’ No. 10 prospect Spencer Strider recorded three strikeouts over one inning in his Triple-A debut, hitting 101 mph on the radar gun. Braves’ No. 2 prospect Shea Langeliers also made his Triple-A debut, finishing 0-for-3 with a walk. The Stripers improved to 1-5 in the “Triple-A Final Stretch”, while Jacksonville dropped to 4-2.
Gwinnett and Jacksonville play again Thursday at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. The first 1,000 fans will receive an Austin Riley “Bow Hunting” bobblehead, presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors. It is also Thirsty Thursday, with 12-ounce domestic beers for $2 for fans age 21 and up. The Gwinnett Stripers will once again transform the Xolos de Gwinnett as part of MiLB’s Copa de la Diversión. RHP Jose Rodriguez (6-5, 5.15 ERA) for the Stripers vs. RHP Jason Alexander (0-1, 2.79 ERA) for the Jumbo Shrimp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.