LAWRENCEVILLE — The Gwinnett Stripers learned just how much baseball can be a game of ups and downs during Saturday night’s game with the Charlotte Knights.
One night after pounding out 18 hits and a season high 17 runs and two nights after being held to just four hits, they had a night a little bit in between with eight.
But it was when they weren’t able to come up with those hits that proved costly, as the Stripers stranded nine bases runners, including the bases loaded twice, in a 6-4 loss before 5,838 fans at Coolray Field.
Luis Marte went 2-for-4 and Jonathan Morales and Pedro Florimon each had a hit and drove in a pair of runs, but Gwinnett did not have enough answers for there hits and an RBI from Luis Robert and a home run and three RBIs from former Georgia Tech standout Daniel Palka to keep their lead in the IL South at 3 1/2 games following Durham’s loss in Norfolk.
“Yeah, it was just one of those days,” Stripers manager Damon Berryhill said. “It is a strange game. You can explode (one night), and (the next) you’ll have opportunities, and we just couldn’t get the big hit (Saturday) night. It’s a little frustrating, but that’s kind of the way the game’s been. I know my guys, they’re going to come out and battle (Sunday) and they generally don’t let games like this bother them too much.”
Gwinnett’s first major chance at a big inning came after Charlotte took a 2-0 lead on Robert’s two-out RBI double in the top of the third and A.J. Reed’s two-out, solo homer off Gwinnett starter Huascar Ynoa (2-4) in the fourth.
The Stripers got one of those runs back when Florimon drew a bases loaded back to cut the Knights’ lead in half at 2-1 with the bases still loaded and only one out in the bottom of the fourth.
But Odisamer Despaigne (5-4) struck out Morales for the second out of the inning, and Robert was able to run down Luis Marte’s deep drive to the warning track in center to strand three runners and keep Charlotte in front.
The Knights then made the Stripers pay for that missed opportunity in the next half-inning, as Palka launch a 425-drive onto the berm in right-center for a three-run homer, and Danny Mendick added another run on an RBI single to extend the lead to 6-1 heading into the bottom of the fifth.
The Stripers tried to fight back an inning later in the sixth when Andres Blanco was hit by a pitch to lead off and went to third on Jack Lopez’s double.
Florimon then drove in a run with a sacrifice fly to center, and Morales plated another with an RBI single to pull Gwinnett to within 6-3 and end the night for Despaigne.
Marte then greeted reliever Matt Foster with a single to bring the tying run to the plate, and Sean Kazmar Jr. drew a walk one out later to load the bases with two outs.
But Foster got Rafael Ortega to harmlessly fly out to lead, as the Stripers squandered another opportunity for a big inning by stranding the bases loaded for the second time in three at bats, and still trailed 6-3.
The biggest bright spot on the night for the Stripers came from the bullpen, with lefties Thomas Burrows and newly-optioned A.J. Minter sandwiching an inning from Atlanta rehabbing right-hander Jacob Webb combining to hold Charlotte scoreless on just two hits over the final 4 2/3 innings.
“Thomas was outstanding for us (Saturday) night,” Berryhill said. “Webb looked good. He had no complaints (about the elbow that placed him on Atlanta’s injured list) and Minter was outstanding. He want (into) attack mode. He used the outside part of the plate very well (Saturday) night and his fastball was actually running. The majority of the time, he’s power in and power cutter. He commanded the ball well.”
The Stripers had one more chance when Florimon led off the bottom of the eighth with a single, went to second on a passed ball and third on a wild pitch before scoring on Morales’ RBI ground out to cut the Charlotte lead to 6-4.
However, Juan Minaya set down the final six hitters he faced to lock down his fourth save of the season, and the win for the Knights.
The series concludes with the rubber game Sunday at 1:05 p.m., with Stripers right-hander Patrick Weigel (5-1, 3.08 ERA) and Charlotte lefty Kyle Kubat (3-1, 5.91 ERA) the scheduled starting pitchers.