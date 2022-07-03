NORFOLK, Va. — The Gwinnett Stripers scored three runs on four hits in the top of the first inning but were held scoreless the rest of the way in a 6-3 loss to the Norfolk Tides on Sunday night at Harbor Park.
RBIs by Alex Dickerson and Chadwick Tromp helped stake the Stripers (37-41) to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first against left-hander Bruce Zimmermann. Tucker Davidson (L, 2-5) yielded a two-run home run to Yusniel Diaz (3) to cut the lead to 3-2 in the second and a solo shot to Jacob Nottingham (4) that tied the game at 3-3 in the fourth. Later in the fourth, Jordan Westburg's RBI double gave the Tides a 4-3 lead.
Kyle Stowers added a solo homer (15) for a 5-3 lead in the seventh and Gunnar Henderson lined an RBI single to make it 6-3 in the eighth.
Drew Waters (3-for-4, run), Eddie Rosario (2-for-4, run) and Dickerson (2-for-4, RBI) all had multi-hit efforts in the losing cause for Gwinnett. Stowers, Diaz and Nottingham each homered and combined to drive in four runs for the Tides. Zimmermann (W, 2-0) pitched seven innings and yielded three runs on eight hits for the victory, while Kevin Smith (S, 2) tossed two scoreless innings in relief.
The Stripers now have lost eight consecutive series finales since last winning on May 8 vs. Charlotte. Dickerson is batting .500 (5-for-10) with a triple and one RBI in three games to start July.
Gwinnett returns home Monday to face Charlotte at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Right-hander Nolan Kingham (1-1, 3.89 ERA) will start for the Stripers, while the Knights haven't named a starting pitcher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.