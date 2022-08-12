Dickerson 7.28 [Josh Conner].jpg
JOSH_CONNER

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Gwinnett Stripers split a doubleheader with the Nashville Sounds on Thursday night at First Horizon Park, claiming a thrilling extra-inning 3-2 victory in Game 1 and losing 5-1 in Game 2.

Tied at 1-1 entering extra frames of Game 1, the Stripers (51-57) went ahead 2-1 in the top of the eighth on a sacrifice fly by Ryan Goins. Nashville tied it up in the bottom of the eighth on a two-out RBI single by Garrett Mitchell.

