NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Gwinnett Stripers split a doubleheader with the Nashville Sounds on Thursday night at First Horizon Park, claiming a thrilling extra-inning 3-2 victory in Game 1 and losing 5-1 in Game 2.
Tied at 1-1 entering extra frames of Game 1, the Stripers (51-57) went ahead 2-1 in the top of the eighth on a sacrifice fly by Ryan Goins. Nashville tied it up in the bottom of the eighth on a two-out RBI single by Garrett Mitchell.
Gwinnett regained the lead at 3-2 in the ninth on an RBI fielder's choice by Alex Dickerson. Michael Tonkin (S, 11) closed it out in the bottom of the ninth with help from his defense, as Pat Valaika made a diving stop at second base on a potential game-tying single by Sal Frelick and threw home to catcher Ryan Casteel to get Joey Wiemer for the final out.
Game 2 saw the Sounds score five runs off Stripers' starter Huascar Ynoa (L, 5-6) in the first inning. A two-run homer by Brice Turang (9) made it 2-0, Pablo Reyes (11) and Pedro Severino (1) followed with back-to-back solo shots, and Jackson Reetz added an RBI double. Gwinnett scored just once against Nashville starter Josh Lindblom (W, 4-7) as Hernan Perez singled and scored on a double by Taylor Motter in the third.
Freddy Tarnok was sharp in a no-decision in Game 1, yielding one run on five hits over five innings. William Woods (W, 1-0) earned his first career Triple-A win despite allowing an unearned run in the eighth. Perez went a combined 2-for-7 between the two games. Motter had Gwinnett's only run-scoring hit on the night, his game-two double.
With the win in Game 1, the Stripers improved to 12-9 in games decided in the last at-bat and 3-2 in extra-inning contests. Perez is now riding an eight-game hitting streak, batting .414 (12-for-29) with a double, homer, two RBIs, and seven runs scored.
Gwinnett and Nashville play again Friday at 8:05 p.m. ET at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Darius Vines (Triple-A debut) for the Stripers vs. righty Dylan File (6-6, 4.48 ERA) for the Sounds.
