BUFFALO, N.Y. – One day after his two-homer effort on Thursday, Taylor Motter kept his bat red hot on Friday night, going a combined 3-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs as the Gwinnett Stripers split a doubleheader with the Buffalo Bisons at Sahlen Field.
Buffalo won 3-1 in Game 1, while Gwinnett won 4-3 in the nightcap.
In Game 1, after falling behind 1-0 on an RBI single by Nathan Lukes, the Stripers (62-70) tied it up at 1-1 in the top of the fourth on a solo home run by Motter (17). The tie didn't last long, however, as L.J. Talley put the Bisons back ahead 3-1 with a two-run homer off Kyle Muller (L, 6-7) in the bottom of the fourth.
In Game 2, Motter's three-run clout (18) gave the Stripers a 3-0 lead in the top of the fourth, but Buffalo responded with three runs off Mike Soroka to tie the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the fourth. In the sixth, Delino DeShields Jr. walked and scored on Motter's go-ahead single to left for a 4-3 lead.
Motter had three of Gwinnett's five hits on the night, with the only other hits singles by Joe Dunand and Hernan Perez. Following 4.0 three-run innings from Soroka in game two, relievers Silvino Bracho (W, 2-3), Jay Jackson (H, 5), and Michael Tonkin (S, 12) combined on 3.0 scoreless, one-hit frames.
In four games at Buffalo, Motter is batting .667 (8-for-12) with two doubles, four homers, four runs, seven RBIs, and a 2.547 OPS. He has driven in Gwinnett's last seven runs since Thursday. Rehabbing Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies went 0-for-3 in game one.
Gwinnett and Buffalo play again Saturday at 6:05 p.m. at Sahlen Field. Right-hander Bryce Elder (6-5, 4.64 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. TBD for the Bisons.
