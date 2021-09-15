urgent Stripers, Sounds rained out Wednesday night From Staff Reports Sep 15, 2021 49 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wednesday's 7:05 p.m. game between the Gwinnett Stripers and the Nashville Sounds at Coolray Field has been canceled due to rain.The game will not be made up. The Stripers and Sounds are set to play a regular nine-inning game Thursday with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.Tickets for Wednesday's game may be exchanged for any remaining 2021 regular-season home game by emailing StripersTickets@braves.com. Recommended for you +51 Metros with the most low-income job losses due to COVID-19 Stacker looks at the metro areas that had the most low-income job losses during the coronavirus pandemic, as calculated with data from the Urban Institute. Click for more. Success! Tags Nashville Sounds Gwinnett Stripers Sport Baseball Game Home Game Inning Ticket Pitch More Sports Sports urgent Stripers, Sounds rained out Wednesday night From Staff Reports 49 min ago 