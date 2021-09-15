Stripers logo.jpg

Wednesday's 7:05 p.m. game between the Gwinnett Stripers and the Nashville Sounds at Coolray Field has been canceled due to rain.

The game will not be made up.

The Stripers and Sounds are set to play a regular nine-inning game Thursday with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Tickets for Wednesday's game may be exchanged for any remaining 2021 regular-season home game by emailing StripersTickets@braves.com.

