COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Gwinnett Stripers arrived at Huntington Park in Columbus ready to play, slugging four home runs to take a 7-2 victory over the Columbus Clippers on Tuesday night.
William Contreras gave Gwinnett (62-47) a 1-0 lead after hitting a solo shot (9) off Kirk McCarty (L, 7-5) in the second inning. Jason Kipnis added a two-run blast (8) in the third inning, making it 3-0 Stripers. Travis Demeritte hit a solo homer (18) in the fourth, while Cristian Pache also hit a solo shot (10) in the fifth inning, extending Gwinnett’s lead to 5-1.
Kipnis hit well against his former team (he played with Columbus in parts of the 2011, 2014, 2017, and 2019 seasons), going 3-for-4 with two doubles, one homer, three RBIs and three runs. Pache also went 3-for-4 with a double, homer and an RBI. Starter Kyle Muller (W, 4-2) allowed two runs and struck out five over five innings for the win.
Since Aug. 1, Pache is batting .344 (33-for-96) with seven doubles, four homers, 15 RBIs, 11 walks and 17 runs. Since being activated from the injured list on Aug. 12, Kipnis is hitting .357 (15-for-42) with seven RBIs, seven walks, five runs, .462 OBP and 1.104 OPS. The Stripers are 53-26 in games with a home run and 29-12 when they do not allow a home run.
Gwinnett and Columbus play Wednesday at 6:15 p.m. at Huntington Park. RHP Kyle Wright (6-5, 3.62 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. RHP Cody Morris (1-0, 1.33 ERA) for the Clippers.
