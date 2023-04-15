Stripers logo.jpg

LAWRENCEVILLE — For only the fourth time in 13 games, the Gwinnett Stripers grabbed an early lead, but the next five runs in the game all belonged to the Memphis Redbirds in their 5-1 win on Saturday night at Coolray Field.

The Redbirds (9-5) have won the first five games of the six-game series.

