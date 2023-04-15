LAWRENCEVILLE — For only the fourth time in 13 games, the Gwinnett Stripers grabbed an early lead, but the next five runs in the game all belonged to the Memphis Redbirds in their 5-1 win on Saturday night at Coolray Field.
The Redbirds (9-5) have won the first five games of the six-game series.
After Magneuris Sierra led off the Stripers’ second inning with a base hit, Joe Hudson drove him in with a ringing double to give Gwinnett (2-11) the early 1-0 lead. In response, the Redbirds used runs in the third and fourth innings to surge ahead 2-1. The score held into the top of the sixth, when Masyn Winn smacked a leadoff double off Stripers’ starter Allan Winans (L, 0-2) to spark a three-run sixth. The Redbirds exited the sixth with 5-1 lead, a score that would last until the conclusion of the game.
Roddery Munoz was sharp in his second relief outing as a Striper, logging 2.0 innings (1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO). Hudson (1-for-4, double, RBI) collected his third RBI and second extra-base hit of the series. Andrew Suarez (W, 2-0) pitched 3.0 innings without allowing a run (0 H, 1 BB, 4 SO) for the Redbirds.
The Stripers went 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position. Every player in the Redbirds’ lineup recorded at least one hit. Munoz has not allowed a run and just one hit through his first 3.0 innings as a Striper. Gwinnett’s nine-game losing streak is the club’s longest since a 14-game skid from April 27-May 11, 2013.
Gwinnett and Memphis play Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Left-hander Dylan Dodd will make his season debut for the Stripers against righty Gordon Graceffo (0-1, 3.38) for the Redbirds.
