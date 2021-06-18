LAWRENCEVILLE – The Gwinnett Stripers were held scoreless over the final seven innings in a 3-2 loss to the Nashville Sounds on Thursday night at Coolray Field.
Christian Kelley’s RBI single off Jesse Biddle (L, 0-1) scored Weston Wilson to give Nashville (25-13) a 3-2 lead in the seventh. The Stripers (20-19) had the tying run at third base with one out in the ninth, but Johan Camargo lined into a double play as Terrance Gore was doubled off third.
Orlando Arcia and Jonathan Morales each hit sacrifice flies as the Stripers built a 2-1 lead through two innings. Cristian Pache and Travis Snider each doubled and scored. Kyle Wright took a no-decision after five one-run innings. Kelley finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Nashville.
Arcia extended his on-base streak to 11 games with a single in the sixth. The Stripers are now 1-6 in one-run games against Nashville this year.
Gwinnett hosts Nashville again Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field (Hank Aaron Tribute Night, join the Stripers in celebrating the life and legacy of the legendary Hank Aaron. The Braves icon and Baseball Hall of Famer will be remembered throughout the game. A spectacular fireworks display will follow the game as part of Fireworks Friday). RHP Jasseel De La Cruz (0-2, 4.97 ERA) gets the start for the Stripers vs. RHP Alec Bettinger (1-1, 2.16 ERA) for the Sounds.
