LAWRENCEVILLE – Alex Jackson doubled and singled in a multi-hit performance, but the Gwinnett Stripers were shut out 8-0 by the Nashville Sounds on Tuesday night at Coolray Field.
Jamie Westbrook jolted his first of two homers (6, 7), a three-run shot off Nolan Kingham (L, 0-2) in the third inning as Nashville (34-19) took control early. Westbrook added a solo blast in the seventh and Zach Green hit his 11th home run of the season in the ninth as the Sounds rolled to victory.
Jackson and Jason Kipnis each went 2-for-4 for the Stripers (23-31), and Drew Waters added a double, finishing 1-for-4.
Nashville's Ethan Small (W, 1-0) tossed six scoreless innings, allowing six hits and two walks with one strikeout.
The Stripers have been shut out four times this season. Gwinnett is also still searching for their first win in July — the team is now 0-5 to begin the month. Jackson has recorded a hit in five of his last six games with Gwinnett, batting .280 with two doubles and three home runs in that span.
Gwinnett hosts Nashville again Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field (Wet Nose Wednesday, free admission for dogs with paid owner on The Bank, presented by New Country 101.5 FM). RHP Bryse Wilson (4-2, 3.97 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. RHP Alec Bettinger (1-2, 2.88 ERA) for the Sounds.
