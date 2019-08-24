DURHAM, N.C. — For just the sixth time in the 2019 season, the Gwinnett Stripers were shut out, as three Durham Bulls pitchers scattered eight hits, while the offense provided a pair of home runs in a 3-0 Durham victory Saturday night at Durham Athletic Park.
Ricardo Pinto (10-5) three 5 1/3 scoreless innings out o the bullpen, allowing all eight hits and striking out eight, while Michael Perez hit a solo homer in the second and Nate Lowe added a two-run shot in the sixth off Ian Anderson (1-2) to keep the Stripers magic number for clinching a Governors Cup Playoff berth at four games.
The Stripers lead in the International League South Division only fell to 1 1/2 games, however, as Charlotte split a doubleheader with Norfolk on Saturday at home.
Anderson allowed just four hits an the three runs with three walks and five strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings, while Johan Camargo was 2-for-3 and Cristian Pache was 2-for-4.
But the Stripers also stranded nine base runners, and were just 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position.
The series concludes with the rubber game Sunday at 5:05 p.m. with right-hander Kyle Wright (9-4, 4.49 ERA) taking the mound for Gwinnett against Durham right-hander Sam McWilliams (1-5, 8.12 ERA).