NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Gwinnett Stripers were held to five hits in a 3-0 loss to the Nashville Sounds on Friday night at First Horizon Park.
Atlanta Braves’ No. 11 prospect Bryce Elder yielded three runs over 6 2/3 innings in a tough-luck loss for the Stripers (58-42).
In the sixth, pinch hitter Yeison Coca smacked a leadoff double to left off Elder (L, 1-1) and scored on a single to center by Tim Lopes. Elder walked two before exiting in the seventh, and Christian Kelley and David Dahl each added RBI singles off Chasen Bradford for a 3-0 lead.
Jason Kipnis (2-for-4) and Orlando Arcia (2-for-3, double) had four of Gwinnett’s five hits. Sounds’ starter Colin Rea pitched 5 2/3 three-hit innings and struck out nine in a no-decision. Nashville relievers Kyle Lobstein (W, 3-0), Patrick Weigel, Justin Topa, and Chad Sobotka (S, 1) combined on 3 1/3 scoreless, two-hit frames.
Gwinnett was shut out for the sixth time this season, the first time since July 11, also against Nashville (lost 7-0). The Stripers are now 8-2 on the road trip and 35-10 since July 8.
Gwinnett and Nashville play again Saturday at 8:05 p.m. at First Horizon Park. RHP Jose Rodriguez (4-3, 6.02 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. LHP Ethan Small (1-0, 1.23 ERA) for the Sounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.