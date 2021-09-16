LAWRENCEVILLE – Despite allowing just one run and four hits on the night, the Gwinnett Stripers failed to put together a run, falling 1-0 to the Nashville Sounds on Thursday night at Coolray Field.
Nashville (61-55) scored the lone run of the contest on David Dahl’s soft grounder to Bryce Elder (L, 2-2) that scored Brice Turang from third base in the third inning.
Travis Demeritte led the Stripers (67-49) in hitting, going 2-for-3 with a pair of singles. Elder took the loss, allowing one unearned run over 5.0 innings in the start (1 H, 4 BB, 6 SO). Four Gwinnett relievers combined to toss 4.0 scoreless innings. Colin Rea (W, 3-2) spread out five Gwinnett hits over 6.0 scoreless innings. Luke Barker (S, 11) tossed a scoreless ninth inning for the save.
Elder is 1-1 with a 1.13 ERA (2 ER in 16.0 IP), 0.88 WHIP, and .125 BAA over his last three starts. Drew Waters stole his team-leading 25th base of the season in the third inning. The Stripers have been shut out by Nashville five times this season, the most by any Gwinnett opponent.
Gwinnett and Nashville play again Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field (Fan Appreciation Night, the first 1,000 fans will receive a Stripers 2021 team photo. It is also Fireworks Friday). RHP Jose Rodriguez (6-3, 4.61 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. LHP Ethan Small (1-0, 1.14 ERA) for the Sounds.
