MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis left-hander Matthew Liberatore tossed six scoreless innings as the Redbirds sent the Gwinnett Stripers to a 6-1 loss on Thursday night at AutoZone Park.
Gwinnett's Pat Valaika ended the shutout bid with a two-out RBI single in the eighth.
The Redbirds took a 1-0 lead on Cory Spangenberg's RBI triple in the second inning and never trailed. A sacrifice fly by Austin Allen made it 2-0 in the third, and a bases-loaded walk by Clint Coulter extended it to 3-0 in the fifth. After Valaika's RBI single scoring Hernan Perez cut the deficit to 3-1 in the eighth, Memphis responded with three runs to put the game away at 6-1.
Valaika and Perez each finished 1-for-4 with singles. Spot starter Silvino Bracho (L, 2-4) yielded one run on one hit and struck out three over 2.0 innings. For Memphis, Roberto Baldoquin went 3-for-4 with two runs scored, and Delvin Perez went 1-for-4 with two RBIs. Liberatore (W, 7-8) struck out seven over his 6.0 scoreless, four-hit frames.
Atlanta Braves' No. 13 prospect Justyn-Henry Malloy went 1-for-2 with two walks, giving him hits in three straight games to start his Triple-A career. Taylor Motter went 0-for-3, snapping his 10-game hitting streak.
Gwinnett and Memphis play again Friday at 8:05 p.m. at AutoZone Park. Left-hander Jared Shuster (0-2, 3.96 ERA) will start for the Stripers.
