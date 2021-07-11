LAWRENCEVILLE – Aaron Ashby, Patrick Weigel and four more Nashville relievers combined to shut out the Gwinnett Stripers as the Sounds won the rubber match 7-0 on Sunday afternoon at Coolray Field.
Matt Lipka’s solo shot (2) off Nolan Kingham (L, 0-3) gave Nashville (37-22) an early 1-0 lead in the first inning. Weston Wilson added a three-run homer in the seventh that broke the game open at 6-0.
Alex Jackson and Sean Kazmar Jr. tallied all four hits for Gwinnett (26-34), both going 2-for-4. Sean Newcomb battled raindrops but retired the side in the top of the ninth with two strikeouts. Tim Lopes led Nashville with three hits (3-for-5).
Kazmar's two singles moves him into third place on the all-time hits list for Atlanta Braves Triple-A players (643 hits, passes Paul Runge who had 642). The Stripers are 6-12 against Nashville after being shut out for the fifth time this year.
Gwinnett now travels to Charlotte for a 7:04 p.m. game Tuesday at Truist Field. RHP Bryse Wilson (4-2, 4.47 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. a yet-to-be-determined starting pitcher for the Knights.
