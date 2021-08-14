LAWRENCEVILLE – The Gwinnett Stripers saw their season-best seven-game winning streak snapped on Saturday night with an 8-1 loss to the Durham Bulls at Coolray Field.
The loss is Gwinnett’s first since Aug. 5 vs. Charlotte and is just its second loss this month. The Stripers are now 50-39 on the season.
Durham (56-32) took a 3-0 lead in the first inning on back-to-back RBI doubles by Josh Lowe and Mike Ford off Jasseel De La Cruz (L, 1-3). The Bulls added runs in the second, fourth, eighth and ninth innings to win by seven.
Ryan Goins drove an RBI single into right field to score Drew Waters for Gwinnett’s only run in the eighth. Jay Flaa and Thomas Burrows made scoreless appearances out of the bullpen, with Flaa going 1 2/3 innings and Burrows pitching 1 1/3 innings. Durham starter Chris Mazza totaled four strikeouts over four scoreless innings. Kenny Rosenberg (W, 3-0) took the win after allowing an earned run through three innings pitched.
Johan Camargo’s second-inning single extended his on-base streak to 20 games, the longest for any Gwinnett player this season. Since returning from the Tokyo Olympics, Goins is batting .300 (6-for-20) with five RBIs.
Gwinnett plays again Sunday against Durham at 1:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. RHP Nolan Kingham (0-4, 9.99 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. RHP Shane Baz (1-0, 1.96 ERA) for the Bulls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.