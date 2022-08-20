LAWRENCEVILLE — A two-homer performance by Juan Yepez was too much for the Gwinnett Stripers to overcome as they fell 5-4 to the Memphis Redbirds on Saturday night at Coolray Field.
The Stripers' season-best six-game winning streak was snapped in the loss.
Tied at 1-1 in the top of the third, Yepez lofted a three-run home run (10) over the left field wall against Bryce Elder (L, 6-5) to put Memphis up 4-1. Gwinnett (57-59) cut the lead back to one in the fifth inning on Greyson Jenista's towering solo shot (12) to right and Rylan Bannon's RBI single scoring Ehire Adrianza, but Yepez blasted another homer (11) in the sixth to provide Memphis with insurance. Hernan Perez made it 5-4 with a clout (5) of his own in the eighth.
For the Stripers, Perez (2-for-4) and Jenista each homered. Elder spun 5.0 innings, allowing four runs on four hits and striking out seven. For Memphis, Yepez went 2-for-4 with two homers and four RBIs, and Moises Gomez finished 1-for-4 with a solo homer (10). Redbirds' starter Tommy Parsons (W, 9-3) tossed 6.0 two-run frames, and Junior Fernandez (S, 5) struck out two in the ninth.
Delino DeShields Jr.'s on-base streak came to an end at 15 games with a 0-for-4 night. Perez now has three multi-hit performances in his last four games and is hitting .367 (22-for-60) over his last 16 games. The six-game winning streak was the team's longest since August 6-13, 2021.
Gwinnett and Memphis play again Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Right-hander Mike Soroka (MLB Rehab) will start for the Stripers vs. lefty Garrett Williams (0-3, 4.78 ERA) for the Redbirds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.