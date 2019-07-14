CHARLOTTE, N.C.— Early home runs by Adam Duvall and Ryan LaMarre gave the Gwinnett Stripers a lead, and late work from the bullpen helped them hold off the Charlotte Knights for a 5-4 victory Sunday at BB&T Ballpark.
LaMarre was 3-for-4 with the homer, a double and an RBI, while Duvall smacked his International League–leading 28th homer of the season and drove in two runs to help the Stripers (54-39) take three of the four games in the weekend series, and stay a game and a half behind IL South leader Durham.
Duvall’s homer, a two-run shot in the first, upped his IL lead in RBIs with 75, and gave Gwinnett a quick 2-0 lead, and the lead grew to as much as 4-0 on an RBI single by Sean Kazmar Jr. in the second and LaMarre’s solo homer in the fourth.
Charlotte (50-43) answered with a three-run homer by rehabbing Chicago White Sox catcher Wellington Castillo in the bottom of the fourth, but that is all the Knights got off Stripers starter Patrick Weigel (3-1), who scattered five hits and struck out five in five innings.
Kazmar then drove in his second run of the game with an RBI ground out in the top of the sixth, a run that came in handy after former Georgia Tech standout Daniel Palka’s RBI single in the bottom of the ninth brought Charlotte to within a run at 5-4.
But Wes Parsons got Castillo to ground out to first with the tying and winning runs both on base to blunt the rally, and seal his third save of the season, and the game for Gwinnett.
Parsons and Jeremy Walker combined to allow just the one run on four hits with three strikeouts over the final four innings out of the bullpen.
The Stripers head home for a seven-game homestand, which begins with a 7:05 game against the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs on Monday at Coolray Field.
Left-hander Kolby Allard (6-4, 3.83 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Stripers against Lehigh Valley right-hander Jose Teveras (1-1, 7.71 ERA).