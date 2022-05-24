NORFOLK, Va. — The Gwinnett Stripers endured both Norfolk’s offensive onslaught and steady rain drops in a 10-1 loss to the Tides on Tuesday night at Harbor Park.
The game was called due to rain after a 36-minute delay in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Norfolk (21-22) took a 3-0 lead in the second inning as D.J. Stewart launched a three-run home run (1) to right-center off Bryce Elder (L, 1-1). The Tides broke it open with a seven-run fifth, highlighted by a bases-clearing three-run double from Rylan Bannon and a two-run homer from Kyle Stowers (10) off Brad Brach. Phil Gosselin’s solo home run (5) in the sixth inning off Denyi Reyes helped the Stripers (21-22) avoid a shutout.
Gosselin went 2-for-3 with the homer and one RBI for the Stripers. Stewart and Bannon each notched three RBIs for the Tides. Rehabbing Baltimore Orioles’ right-hander Dean Kremer struck out six over three hitless innings for Norfolk.
Gosselin is batting .333 (19-for-57) with four doubles, one triple, four homers, nine runs, seven RBIs and a 1.005 OPS in May. The Stripers have lost their last four games at Harbor Park and are 1-6 at the home of the Tides since the start of 2021.
Gwinnett and Norfolk play again Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. at Harbor Park in Norfolk. Right-hander Huascar Ynoa (1-2, 6.04 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. lefty D.L. Hall (0-0, 6.52 ERA) for the Tides.
