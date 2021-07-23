LAWRENCEVILLE – Home runs from William Contreras, Drew Waters and Travis Demeritte powered the Gwinnett Stripers to a 17-8 rout of the Norfolk Tides on Friday night at Coolray Field.
The Stripers (35-35) scored three runs without benefit of a hit in the first two innings, but Contreras’ three-run homer off Mickey Jannis (L, 0-4) in the third broke the game open for Gwinnett at 6-0. The Stripers added eight runs in the fifth inning, capped off by a Demeritte grand slam to make it 17-0 before Norfolk (25-41) closed the deficit.
Demeritte led the Stripers with four RBIs, finishing 1-for-3 with his second grand slam of the season. Sean Kazmar Jr. led Gwinnett with three hits, going 3-for-4 with a double. Waters added a two-run blast to left in the fourth inning. Jose Rodriguez (W, 1-2) allowed one hit over five scoreless innings for his first win with Gwinnett.
Demeritte’s grand slam was his second in seven days (last was July 17 at Charlotte) and Gwinnett’s sixth grand slam of the season. Contreras now has a 10-game hitting streak and six-game RBI streak. The Stripers have scored in double-digits five times in their last nine games and are now 13-0 when scoring 10-plus runs this year. With the win, Gwinnett is back at the .500 mark for the first time since June 24 (22-22).
Gwinnett plays Norfolk on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. The first 1,500 fans will receive a Gwinnett Ronald Acuña Jr. jersey T-shirt, presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling. RHP Nolan Kingham (0-3, 9.49 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. RHP Dean Kremer (0-3, 7.20 ERA) for the Tides.
