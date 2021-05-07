CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Gwinnett Stripers set a new team record for largest margin of victory Friday with a 19-1 rout of the Charlotte Knights at Truist Field.
Abraham Almonte and Jonathan Morales combined to drive in 11 of the 19 runs, tied for Gwinnett’s most scored in a single game as Charlotte fell to 1-3 in the season-opening series.
Almonte belted a grand slam (1) off Felix Paulino (L, 0-1) to give the Stripers (3-1) a 4-0 lead in the first inning. Gwinnett led 7-0 after the first, 10-0 after the fourth, and tacked on nine more runs over the final two frames.
Tucker Davidson (W, 1-0) allowed a run on three hits over seven innings in his first Triple-A start of the season. Almonte finished 3-for-5 with the slam and six RBIs, Travis Snider (1) went back-to-back with Almonte in the first, and Morales hit a three-run homer (1) in the ninth to finish with five RBIs.
The 18-run victory surpasses Gwinnett’s previous largest margin of 16 runs, set in a 19-3 win at Charlotte on April 11, 2009. The 19 runs tonight were also the team’s most scored in a single game since April 11, 2009. Gwinnett set a record with 12 walks, breaking the previous mark of 11 last reached on August 17, 2019 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Almonte set a new career high with six RBIs.
Gwinnett plays at Charlotte again Saturday at 7:04 p.m. at Truist Field. RHP Jasseel De La Cruz (0-0, 13.50) for the Stripers vs. LHP Matt Tomshaw (NR) for the Knights.
