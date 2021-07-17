CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Alex Jackson doubled three times and plated four RBIs, William Contreras blasted his third home run and tallied three RBIs and Travis Demeritte launched a grand slam as the Gwinnett Stripers extended their winning streak to five games with an 11-3 win over the Charlotte Knights on Saturday night at Truist Field.
Contreras’ two-run shot (3) to left-center off Mike Wright (L, 5-3) gave Gwinnett (31-34) a 3-0 lead in the third. A six-run seventh, highlighted by Jackson’s two-run double and Demeritte’s grand slam (9) extended the lead to 9-2.
Jackson (3-for-5, 3 doubles, 4 RBIs), Contreras (2-for-4, double, homer, 3 RBIs), and Demeritte (1-for-5, homer, 4 RBIs) combined to drive in all 11 Gwinnett runs. Connor Johnstone (W, 2-6) fired two scoreless innings in relief as he, starter Tanner Roark and Trevor Kelley no-hit the Knights over the first five innings. Yermin Mercedes ended the shutout bid with a two-run homer (6) off Chasen Bradford in the sixth.
Jackson tied Gwinnett’s single-game doubles record with three, becoming the first to do it since manager Matt Tuiasosopo had three doubles on June 8, 2016 vs. Lehigh Valley. Demeritte’s grand slam was the fourth of his career and second with the Stripers, first since June 3, 2019 at Charlotte. The Stripers have won five straight games for the first time since July 17-21, 2019.
Gwinnett faces Charlotte again Sunday at 5:05 p.m. at Truist Field. RHP Jose Rodriguez (0-2, 7.71 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. RHP Tanner Banks (3-2, 3.41 ERA) for the Knights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.