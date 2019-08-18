LAWRENCEVILLE – The Gwinnett Stripers gave up 16 hits in a 9-3 loss to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Sunday afternoon at Coolray Field.
With the loss, the Stripers’ lead for first place in the International League South Division was reduced to 3 1/2 games over Durham.
The Stripers (72-52) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning as Drew Waters doubled and scored on a single by Pedro Florimon. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (66-59) took a 2-1 lead in the top of the second on a 380-foot two-run home run from Mandy Alvarez (4) off Patrick Weigel.
In the bottom of the second, Gwinnett tied the game at 2-2 on a two-out RBI single by Waters. Kyle Higashioka (17) put the RailRiders up 3-2 in the third with a 418-foot solo homer off Corbin Clouse. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre scored four runs in the seventh highlighted by a two-run single from Billy Burns to extend the lead to 7-2.
The Stripers got a run back in the eighth on an RBI single by Florimon to cut the deficit to 7-3, but the RailRiders added two more runs in the ninth to go up 9-3.
Waters went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI. Florimon went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Weigel pitched two innings and gave up two runs on five hits in a no-decision. Chad Sobotka worked 1 2/3 scoreless innings. The trio of Clouse (L, 0-3), Rafael De Paula and Jacob Webb yielded seven runs in 5 1/3 innings.
Waters posted his sixth multi-hit effort in 12 games since joining the Stripers, raising his Triple-A average to .333. Florimon is batting a team-best .327 with 11 extra-base hits, 31 RBIs and a 1.033 OPS in 33 games since the Triple-A All-Star Break. Gwinnett won the season series vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 4-2.
Gwinnett plays at Norfolk on Monday at 7:05 p.m. at Harbor Park. Right-hander Kyle Wright (9-4, 4.29 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. lefty Bruce Zimmermann (0-2, 6.30 ERA) of the Tides.