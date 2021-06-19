Saturday's 6:05 p.m. game between the Gwinnett Stripers and Nashville Sounds at Coolray Field has been postponed by rain.
The game is set to be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, July 8 at Coolray Field. The first of two seven-inning games will start at 5:05 p.m. All tickets for July 8 will include entry to both games.
Saturday's Mike Soroka Bobblehead Giveaway (first 1,000 fans) has been rescheduled to Thursday, July 22 vs. Norfolk.
Tickets for Saturday's game may be exchanged for any remaining 2021 regular-season home game by emailing StripersTickets@braves.com.
The Stripers’ next scheduled home game on Sunday, June 20 is a regular nine-inning contest starting at 1:05 p.m.
