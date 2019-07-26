COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Gwinnett Stripers rolled past the Columbus Clippers 12-2 Friday night in Game 1 of a three-game series at Huntington Park.
The Stripers’ offense tallied 17 hits, while the pitching staff recorded 17 strikeouts against the International League West Division-leading Clippers. Gwinnett (62-42) maintains its 2 1/2 game lead over Durham in the IL South.
Adam Duvall got the scoring going in the fourth inning for Gwinnett (62-42) with an RBI triple to right-center. The lead stayed 1-0 until the seventh when Gwinnett scored four times to go up 5-0. An RBI double by Sean Kazmar Jr. made it 2-0, a two-run single by Riley Unroe pushed the lead to 4-0, and a sacrifice fly by Andres Blanco made it 5-0.
An inning later, the Stripers added five runs to go up 10-0. RBI singles by Kazmar Jr., Pedro Florimon, Ryan LaMarre and Travis Demeritte drove in four of the five runs. In the ninth, an RBI double by Blanco and pinch-hit RBI single by Connor Lien made it 12-0. Columbus (59-44) ended the shutout with two runs off Daniel Winkler in the bottom of the ninth.
Touki Toussaint, making his first Triple-A start since May 9, was dominant as he struck out nine over four scoreless, two-hit innings. Patrick Weigel (W, 4-1) went two scoreless innings with two strikeouts. Corbin Clouse struck out four over two scoreless innings, and Thomas Burrows struck out two over one scoreless inning.
At the plate, Blanco was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Unroe was 3-for-5 with two RBIs and Kazmar Jr. was 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs.
Duvall’s fourth-inning triple raised his IL-leading RBI total to 84. Blanco is 7-for-9 with three doubles in his last two games.
Gwinnett plays at Columbus again Saturday at 7:15 p.m. at Huntington Park. Left-hander Kolby Allard (7-4, 3.80 ERA) will start for the Stripers against Clippers righty Danny Salazar (MLB Rehab, 0-0, 0.00 ERA).