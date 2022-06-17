LAWRENCEVILLE – The Gwinnett Stripers scored twice in the bottom of the ninth inning, but couldn't come all the way back in a 5-4 loss to the Indianapolis Indians on Friday night at Coolray Field.
Kramer Robertson launched a first-pitch leadoff home run (6) for a 1-0 Stripers lead in the bottom of the first, but the Indians (31-31) responded with a run in the second and took the lead on Carter Bins' sacrifice fly off Tucker Davidson (L, 1-3) in the fourth inning. Bligh Madris' two-run double in the fifth pushed the Indianapolis lead to 4-1.
Trailing 5-2 in the bottom of the ninth, Gwinnett (32-32) cut the deficit to one on an error and a Ryan Goins RBI single. Travis Demeritte grounded out to leave the tying and winning runs on base.
Robertson led the way for the Stripers, going 1-for-4 with the homer and two RBIs. Delino DeShields Jr. went 2-for-3 with a run and a stolen base. Goins (2-for-3, walk, RBI) also had a multi-hit game. For Indianapolis, Madris finished 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs and starter Jerad Eickhoff (W, 4-3) struck out six over 5 2/3 one-run innings.
Gwinnett's home winning streak over Indianapolis came to an end at nine games. DeShields has now reached in each of his last seven games, batting .412 (7-for-17) with a .593 on-base percentage over that stretch.
Gwinnett and Indianapolis play again Saturday at 6:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Right-hander Huascar Ynoa (2-3, 4.47 ERA) is the projected starting pitcher for the Stripers vs. TBD for the Indians.
