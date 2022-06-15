LAWRENCEVILLE — A three-run seventh inning propelled the Gwinnett Stripers to a come-from-behind 5-4 win over the Indianapolis Indians on Wednesday night at Coolray Field.

The Stripers (31-31) opened a 2-0 lead in the first inning on Joe Dunand's two-out, two-run single, but Indianapolis (30-30) tied the game at 2-2 on Jared Oliva's two-run home run (5) off starter Nolan Kingham. The Indians pushed their lead to 4-2, but the Stripers clawed back with three runs in the bottom of the seventh. Chadwick Tromp's RBI double cut the deficit to one, and Drew Waters tallied the eventual game-winning RBI with a sacrifice fly.

Dunand went 1-for-3 with a walk, run, and two RBIs. Tromp finished 1-for-3 with the RBI double. Brandon Brennan (W, 1-1) pitched a scoreless seventh inning and R.J. Alaniz (S, 2) finished off the game with a perfect ninth.

Preston Tucker went 0-for-4, snapping his 12-game on-base streak. The Stripers have won eight consecutive home games over Indianapolis dating back to April 23, 2019. Gwinnett is now 4-20 in games when trailing after the sixth inning.

Gwinnett and Indianapolis play again Thursday at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Right-hander Bryce Elder (2-3, 5.66 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. righty Osvaldo Bido (1-3, 4.60 ERA) for the Indians.

