DURHAM, N.C. – Drew Waters blasted a three-run home run to tie the game at 4-4 and Jonathan Lucroy stroked a go-ahead RBI single in the top of the 10th inning, but the Gwinnett Stripers couldn’t prevent a 6-5 walk-off win for the Durham Bulls on Saturday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
Nathan Lukes tied the game with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th, and after Josh Lowe walked and stole second, Kevin Padlo ripped a walk-off single to left off Jacob Webb (L, 0-1) to win it for Durham (35-17).
Four of Gwinnett’s five runs came via the long-ball, as Orlando Arcia opened the game with a leadoff solo homer (13) to right off Shane Baz. Waters lifted a three-run shot (4) deep into the seats in right off Phoenix Sanders in the sixth after the Stripers (23-29) had fallen behind 4-1. Lucroy went 1-for-2 with the 10th-inning RBI single.
Waters’ homer was his first since May 19 at Nashville, also the last Gwinnett leadoff clout prior to the one hit by Arcia. Johan Camargo went 1-for-5 with a double, giving him hits in 17 of 20 games since June 10. The Stripers are now 4-4 in extra innings and 8-6 in games decided in the last at-bat this season.
Gwinnett plays again Sunday at Durham at 6:05 p.m. at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. RHP Jasseel De La Cruz (0-2, 6.16 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. RHP Joe Ryan (3-3, 3.73 ERA).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.