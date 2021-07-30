MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Despite scoring six unanswered runs over the final four innings, the Gwinnett Stripers could not plate the tying run, falling 7-6 to the Memphis Redbirds at AutoZone Park on Thursday night.
Clint Coulter smashed a pinch-hit three-run home run (7) off Jose Rodriguez (L, 1-3) in the fourth inning to give the Redbirds (38-37) what would be an insurmountable lead. Kodi Whitley (S, 1) was able to get Memphis out of jams in the eighth and ninth innings to secure the save and the win for the Redbirds.
Drew Waters led the Stripers (38-37) in the hit column, going 4-for-5 with a double and two runs scored. William Contreras belted a two-run homer (8) off Angel Rondon (W, 4-4) in the sixth inning to get the Stripers on the scoreboard. Johan Camargo added RBI singles in the seventh and eighth innings, with the latter shrinking the Gwinnett deficit to one run. Connor Johnstone, Jay Flaa, Jesse Biddle and Victor Arano kept Memphis from scoring in their final four innings.
Waters’ four-hit game was his third such performance for the Stripers this season (May 19 at Nashville, July 9 vs. Nashville). Sean Kazmar Jr. recorded a sixth-inning single for his 657th career Gwinnett hit to tie Larry Whisenton for the Atlanta Braves Triple-A hits record.
Gwinnett plays at Memphis again Friday at 8:10 p.m. at AutoZone Park. RHP Nolan Kingham (0-3, 8.27 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. LHP Zack Thompson (1-6, 7.66 ERA) for the Redbirds.
