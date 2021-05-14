LAWRENCEVILLE — The Gwinnett Stripers outscored the Louisville Bats over the final four innings but could not overcome a four-run deficit in an 8-7 loss on Thursday night at Coolray Field.
Gwinnett (6-3) never led after Alfredo Rodriguez’s two-run home run (1) in the fourth, but it was a wild pitch by Daysbel Hernandez in the seventh scoring Mark Payton that gave Louisville (3-5) its winning margin at 8-5. Abraham Almonte was thrown out at home trying to score the tying run in the ninth on Carlos Martinez’s ground ball to Bats pitcher Shane Carle (S, 1).
Gwinnett's Sean Kazmar Jr. went 3-for-4 with a home run (1) and two RBIs. Travis Demeritte stroked two doubles and a single, finishing 3-for-5 with one RBI. Edgar Santana and Jay Flaa shut down the Bats over the final two innings to give Gwinnett a shot at comeback.
Orlando Arcia singled and then scored in the third inning to stretch his hitting streak to nine games. Kazmar now has 38 career homers with Gwinnett dating back to 2013.
Louisville’s Cheslor Cuthbert doubled twice and drove in three runs.
Gwinnett and Louisville play Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. RHP Jasseel De La Cruz (0-0, 5.40 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. RHP Riley O’Brien (0-1, 6.75 ERA) for the Bats.
