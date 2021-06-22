Tuesday night’s scheduled game between the Gwinnett Stripers and the Norfolk Tides at Harbor Park has been postponed due to rain.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, June 23. The first of two seven-inning games will start at 5:05 p.m.
